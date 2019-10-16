VENICE - A man accused of gunning down his wife remains in Sarasota County Jail under the Baker Act - along with no bond - after being charged with first-degree premeditated murder.
A probable cause affidavit identifies the victim as Jacqueline Ghislaine Juhlin, 89, of 6000 Aston Gardens Drive.
Her husband, Wayne S. Juhlin, 94, is in custody with Sarasota County Jail following his arrest late Monday night.
In the affidavit, Wayne Juhlin told responding officers he shot her "with the intention of ending her suffering with Alzheimer's disease and then shooting and killing himself."
After he shot her about 4:20 p.m., his handgun jammed and he was unable to kill himself, the investigators said. Before he called 911, he attempted to reload the gun and shoot himself but was unable.
He avoided telling 911 dispatchers about the circumstances of his wife's death. In the call released Wednesday, Juhlin never says he shot his wife - nor does he describe any injuries to her.
"I've had a death in the family. I need, oh, an ambulance, I guess, and the police," he said in the call placed after 7 p.m.
The dispatcher slowly asks Wayne Juhlin "exactly" what happened while talking about the situation.
"She died, she died," he said.
"Who died?"
"My wife. My wife."
The dispatcher questions Juhlin about his wife, asking several times about the death and what led him to think she was dead.
"She's sitting in a chair and she's dead."
The dispatcher talks to him more about her condition, calmly going through standard protocols in the situation.
"And, just to confirm, is she awake?" the dispatcher asks.
"No, she is dead."
"Now just to confirm, is she breathing?"
"No, she is not breathing, she is totally dead."
The dispatcher tells Juhlin paramedics are on the way.
"Please tell me, why does it look like she is dead?" the dispatcher asks, not asking about injuries.
"Well, she's all white, pale and hasn't moved for a couple hours," Juhlin said.
An unidentified person can be heard saying "and no pulse," which Juhlin repeats.
"OK. Do you think she's beyond any help?"
"She is beyond help. She needs to go to a ... a ... funeral home or wherever they take her."
"OK. I'm sending someone to assist you. Please leave everything as you found it," the dispatcher says.
The affidavit states that - when talking to authorities at the scene - Wayne Juhlin gave more details about the death.
After being read his Miranda rights, according to the affidavit, he told investigators he had taken her into a bathroom and discussed "shooting her in the head while she was seated facing away from him."
Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe Executive Director Therese Williams said the community was “shocked, devastated" by the crime.
Aston Gardens at Pelican Pointe is a mix of retirement homes and independent living residences. The building at 6000 Aston Gardens Drive has about 40 dwellings in it.
“We just don’t understand it. It’s just so sad,” Williams said Tuesday.
She described Jacqueline Ghislaine Juhlin as "a happy, bubbly person."
Public defender Gino John Lombardi was appointed as Wayne Juhlin's attorney. He was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
