VENICE — A late night ruckus at the Venice Fishing Pier landed one man in jail.
According to a Venice Police Department arrest report, Elijah Bell, 21, of Thonotosassaa, was charged with robbery and grand theft after he approached a fisherman on the pier and demanded money, then threw the victim’s rod and reel into the Gulf.
Police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. Sunday where they found six men involved in a verbal dispute.
As police approached, four attempted to leave. After getting their identification, officers determined two were not involved in the incident.
Several witnesses said earlier Bell was shouting “Crips” and other gang-related phrases while walking toward the end of the pier, along with several others who appeared to be juveniles.
A fisherman had left his fishing pole against the pier railing while he went to the restroom asked a fellow fisherman to watch his belongings. The fisherman returned to find his rod and reel, valued at $869.90, had been thrown into the water.
Witnesses said Bell and others approached the fisherman at the end of the pier, shined a cellphone light in the eyes of the fisherman, and demanded his wallet. The victim said he gave Bell the $11 he had.
After the alleged robbery, some of the juveniles attempted to pull Bell away from the victim, at which time Bell allegedly grabbed the fishing rod and reel, and threw them over the railing.
One of the men subjects apologized to the fisherman and returned the $11 to the victim.
The victim told authorities he wished to file criminal charges.
On his way to jail, Bell shouted “Crips” several times and shouted obscenities at the arresting officer, and continued to be uncooperative during his medical evaluation and booking.
Bell remains in Sarasota County Jail on $100,000 bond; $75,000 for the robbery charge and $25,000 for the grand theft charge. His arraignment is scheduled for July 25.
