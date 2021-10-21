NOKOMIS — A man who claimed to be a police officer and had an AR-15 in his back seat allegedly drove onto a curb near Paradise Grill, hitting a concrete trash can and then leaving the scene, according to authorities.
Roger Newton, 36, 2400 block of Breakwater Circle, Sarasota, was arrested on Monday and charged with drug possession, DUI damage to property, hit and run, disorderly intoxication, resist officer without violence and DUI.
Witnesses allegedly saw Newton driving fast in the parking lot in front of Paradise Grill in Nokomis on Monday night.
After almost hitting several cars in the lot, Newton allegedly drove onto a curb and hit a concrete trash can owned by Publix but in front of the outdoor seating area of Paradise Grill, according to a probable cause affidavit.
He then allegedly drove away from the scene while witnesses called authorities.
Authorities located Newton standing next to his parked car on Casey Key Road. He allegedly had an unloaded AR-15 rifle in the back seat of his car.
His car's front bumper was indented with a concrete piece embedded into it, according to a report.
Newton was hostile toward authorities and yelled several vulgar words. He also claimed he was a police officer of 20 years, despite only being 36, stated an affidavit.
Multiple times, Newton allegedly resisted officers by dropping his body to the ground and going limp.
According to an affidavit, he hit his head repeatedly against a window in the back of a police car.
The damage caused to the trash can was estimated at around $200, stated an affidavit.
Newton was released on a $2,860 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.