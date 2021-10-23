topical Man charged with sexual assault on Venice student STAFF REPORT Oct 23, 2021 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — A man allegedly sexually assaulted a Venice High student in a parking lot near Culver’s off of Tamiami Trail, according to authorities.Tyrhai Howard, 25, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault on a victim under 18.On Oct. 14, the victim told Venice High School staff she was a victim of sexual battery from the previous night by someone she didn’t know, according to a probable cause affidavit.The night before, on Oct. 13, Howard allegedly approached the victim outside of Culver’s and asked if she wanted drugs.According to a report, the victim said no and walked to her car. Howard allegedly followed the victim and entered the car from the front passenger side. He told the victim to drive to the Lowe’s parking lot and then get in the back seat, stated an affidavit.He then allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts as she attempted to push him away, according to a report.After the alleged sexual battery, Howard left the car and walked back to Culver’s.Howard said he had only been in the Sarasota area for a week and did not know the victim, stated an affidavit.Howard is currently in custody with a $500,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 3. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now After 14-hour Gulf search, man found dead off Venice Drug dealer sentenced in fentanyl death Venice relief advocate: 'Life in Haiti is tough' Banyan tree land on the market Man charged with DUI after scare outside Paradise Grill Calendar
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.