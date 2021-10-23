Tyrhai Howard

VENICE — A man allegedly sexually assaulted a Venice High student in a parking lot near Culver’s off of Tamiami Trail, according to authorities.

Tyrhai Howard, 25, 1700 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault on a victim under 18.

On Oct. 14, the victim told Venice High School staff she was a victim of sexual battery from the previous night by someone she didn’t know, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The night before, on Oct. 13, Howard allegedly approached the victim outside of Culver’s and asked if she wanted drugs.

According to a report, the victim said no and walked to her car.


Howard allegedly followed the victim and entered the car from the front passenger side. He told the victim to drive to the Lowe’s parking lot and then get in the back seat, stated an affidavit.

He then allegedly forced the victim to perform sexual acts as she attempted to push him away, according to a report.

After the alleged sexual battery, Howard left the car and walked back to Culver’s.

Howard said he had only been in the Sarasota area for a week and did not know the victim, stated an affidavit.

Howard is currently in custody with a $500,000 bond. His arraignment is Dec. 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments