SARASOTA — A man was sentenced to life in prison late Wednesday for the 1988 murder of Venice resident Judith Elaine Doherty.
A jogger discovered Doherty's body in a field July 31, 1988 near Booker High School in Sarasota. Investigators discovered she was sexually assaulted and killed.
She was 23 at the time of her death.
David L. Stephens, 64, was already in prison for a February 1989 sexual battery and burglary case and set for release in July 2021, according to Sarasota Police. He is incarcerated at DeSoto Correctional Institution in Arcadia.
The warrant for the additional charges came in December 2018 with Stephens facing homicide and sexual battery charges.
The case against Stephens was ramped up using DNA evidence found under the fingernails of Doherty, according to Sarasota Police.
“In this case, DNA evidence was the silent witness for 32 years. Judith Doherty’s brutal sexual battery and death remained unsolved, yet the silent witness was always there to tell its story,” Karen Fraivillig, assistant state attorney said in a news release.
She said it showed how Doherty "valiantly … struggled to loosen the grip of her killer’s hands from around her throat."
Fraivillig said the investigation was "methodical" and "deliberate," using the FBI, local police agencies and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
"The Sarasota Police Department worked for more than three decades to find Judith Doherty’s rapist and killer. The state is gratified to finally obtain justice for Judith Doherty,” Fraivillig said in the news release.
The department noted that, at the time, the DNA technology did not exist but evidence was kept through the years — and ultimately, as technology evolved, prosecutors were able to complete a case against Stephens.
“The life sentence given to David L. Stephens brings closure to this case and comfort to the Doherty family, knowing that Stephens will never victimize any one else,” Sarasota Police Department Detective Anthony DeFrancisco said in the news release.
