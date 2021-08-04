Man creating 'Star Wars' BB-8 from scratch

VENICE — After building two 21-foot Chris-Craft style wood boats, a Venice man has moved on to making a smaller project — the droid BB-8 from “Star Wars.”
Since larger projects are physically demanding, Tom Hicks decided to downsize his projects to make them easier to work on, especially as he gets older.
“This keeps me going,” Hicks said about his many projects.
He originally thought about building R2-D2, but he wanted to work on something smaller and less physically taxing.
“I do like ‘Star Wars,’” Hicks said
He was intrigued by the complexity of the newer droid BB-8 and the wonder of how it functioned.
“First of all, as an engineer, I wanted to think of how it was built,” Hicks said. “What made it run?”
After more than eight months heavily working on the project, Hicks said it’ll be some time before it is completed.
“I got a few months left, because everything is very intricate,” Hicks said.
During this long process, many people have stopped by to check on the progress of his latest project.
“This guy is just electronic mechanical genius in what he does,” said his friend, Joel Robbins.
In the beginning, Hicks started with smaller projects to learn the different mechanics and engineering that would later go into the droid.
“In order to get the education of understanding how to build it and what things worked,” Hicks said.
He took 48 lessons on YouTube that taught him the mechanics of making a “smart car.”
“The whole thing was to understand the design of all of the electronics and make it do that, so you could convert and go to something like that (BB-8),” Hicks said.
Of course with any complicated project, Hicks did have some minor setbacks.
Originally, he was going to use a remote control truck to help steer the droid, but the separate electronic equipment needed for the droid was too heavy and flattened the truck.
“I had to go back to the drawing board and rebuild it to get rid of the truck — I couldn’t use it,” Hicks said.
Once he reevaluated, the body then contained mechanics including weights that shifted to make the droid move left and right, and the most important part — a mini Arduino computer.
Hicks said the Arduino is basically the memory that tells all the electronics what to do without him physically telling it what to do with his hands.
“In fact, that little computer is quite fantastic as far as the knowledge that it can put out,” Hicks said.
All of this equipment inside the droid weighs around 15 to 20 pounds, so the finished project will weigh in at around 20 to 25 pounds, he said.
Throughout the entire process, Hicks looked over many different notes and instructions along with creating blueprints for the design.
“You got to put it down on paper before, you can’t just go in blind,” Hicks said.
One of his biggest struggles was learning how to code. Luckily, Hicks’ grandson knows C code, or C computer programming language, and helped Hicks with learning it.
“You tell it what to do in code,” Hicks said. “One of the hardest parts for me was learning the code.”
He said the code had a lot of mathematics that went into it, but he said he and mathematics “didn’t get along.”
“It kind of stumped me, so he (his grandson) helps me with that,” Hicks said.
But he said lessons on YouTube helped with all the other mechanics he needed to know.
“I spent a fortune of time on the website, on YouTube, because they will have different things on there about how to do this,” Hicks said.
After all of the lessons and videos watched, the electronic equipment in the droid will make the body go forward and backward, left and right, and the “head” will go forward and backward — and spin around.
An interesting aspect is that the droid’s head is not physically attached to the body. Magnets will be located on the bottom of the head and then inside the body. This will allow the head to freely move like seen in the movies.
“I’ll tell you one thing about doing droids and stuff like that, you learn patience. Man do you learn patience,” Hicks said.
Despite learning a lot online, Hicks does have a background in engineering and electronics.
Originally from Maine, Hicks has been an engineer his whole life. While in more recent years he has worked on different projects as a hobby, he used to work as a telecommunications engineer for the state of Maine.
Hicks said he built the telephone system for the state after “Ma Bell” broke up in the ‘80s.
With his background in electronics, it comes as no surprise he has continued building projects over the years.
“I just can’t sit and watch TV, I have to do something,” Hicks said about future projects after the droid. “It’s just a hobby.”
