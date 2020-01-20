A Venice man was in critical condition Saturday after the vehicle he was driving jumped a curb, hit a tree and rollover over twice in The Plantation community.
Raymond Rogers, 79, was driving a 2018 Toyota Camry in the left lane southbound on Rockley Boulevard when he hit a curb surrounding the median vehicle around 7:20 a.m. on Saturday.
The wreck happened along Rockley Boulevard near Montrose Drive.
The front side of the car struck a tree and rolled over several times.
Troopers say Rogers was not wearing a seatbelt.
Rogers was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital by BayFlite helicopter in critical condition, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Alcohol was not involved, authorities said. The crash remains under investigation.
