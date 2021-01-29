Man dead after found in submerged van was Pompano Beach resident

VENICE — A death investigation is underway after authorities were alerted early Wednesday to a submerged minivan in the Venice Intracoastal Waterway off Marina Park
On Friday, officials said the victim was an 81-year-old man who was a Pompano Beach resident. His name was not revealed; his next of kin have been notified.
The situation started when authorities received a call about 7:05 a.m. Wednesday after the roof of a vehicle was seen off Venice Marina Park's boat ramp.
"First responders found a minivan in the water," according to a news release from the city of Venice. "First responders found a single occupant, an elderly male, inside and removed him from the vehicle. They began performing CPR on the man, but could not revive him and he was pronounced deceased."
His body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Office, according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson.
Protocol is to attempt CPR anytime a person is discovered in the water if it is unknown how long the person may have been under, she noted.
Anderson said it is an active investigation at this point and it is unknown what led to the vehicle becoming submerged.
The white minivan had no windows aside from the front, driver's and passenger's side. A handicap parking permit was visible inside the front windshield.
According to Venice Police Capt. Charlie Thorpe, there were apparently no witnesses to the vehicle going into the water, nor were there cameras in the area of the boat dock. It is unknown how long the vehicle was in the water.
A small crowd of people gathered on the opposite bank of the intracoastal Wednesday as the inquiry was underway.
The morning was extremely foggy, Anderson noted, but added that it is unclear what role, if any, that may have played into it.
Pompano Beach is about a three hour drive to Venice - a city on Florida's East Coast just north of Fort Lauderdale.
In October 2019, an elderly woman became disoriented at night and ended up driving down a boat ramp at Higel Marine Park into Roberts Bay. She survived a harrowing overnight ordeal with barely room to breathe before she was discovered early the next morning.
When Fire Rescue arrived Wednesday morning, they went directly into the vehicle.
"They did a thorough once-over," Anderson said.
No other people were found, and it's unknown whether a boat may have been attached to the minivan.
There are no types of gates at the boat ramps at either Marina Park nor Higel Marine Park. People can put their boats in "24/7," Anderson said.
