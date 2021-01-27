VENICE — A man was discovered dead inside a vehicle submerged off a boat ramp in Venice early Wednesday.

Authorities received a call about 7:05 a.m. after a van was seen off Venice Marina Park's boat ramp. 

"First responders found a minivan in the water," according to a news release from the city of Venice. "First responders found a single occupant, an elderly male, inside and removed him from the vehicle. They began performing CPR on the man, but could not revive him and he was pronounced deceased."

Marina Park is off Venice Avenue in Venice. The car was found in the Intracoastal Waterway with the roof visible from the nearby area. 

The investigation remains underway.

