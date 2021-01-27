VENICE — A man was discovered dead inside a vehicle submerged off a boat ramp in Venice early Wednesday.
Authorities received a call about 7:05 a.m. after a van was seen off Venice Marina Park's boat ramp.
"First responders found a minivan in the water," according to a news release from the city of Venice. "First responders found a single occupant, an elderly male, inside and removed him from the vehicle. They began performing CPR on the man, but could not revive him and he was pronounced deceased."
Marina Park is off Venice Avenue in Venice. The car was found in the Intracoastal Waterway with the roof visible from the nearby area.
The investigation remains underway.
This story will be updated. Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.