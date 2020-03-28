VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on Thursday, and its first death from the illness.
“For the last several days, our hospital has been working collaboratively with the Sarasota County Department of Health while testing was completed for a patient who presented to our facility with symptoms consistent with those associated with novel coronavirus,” VRBH Marketing Manager Julie Beatty said.
The patient was isolated upon arrival, she said, and “the test results confirmed the patient was positive for the novel coronavirus.”
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the loss of this patient. Our prayers are with the family and all of those impacted by this illness.”
According to the Department of Health, the patient was 82 and a resident of Sarasota County. No other identifying information has been released due to privacy guidelines.
Beatty said Friday that VRBH had had a second positive result, but the patient was able to be discharged.
The death reported Thursday was the second known COVID-19 fatality in the county. A patient died at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, while test results on another patient suspected of dying from the illness were negative.
According to the Florida Department of Health, 2,795 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in state residents, with 35 deaths, as of Friday morning. That was 440 more cases than on Thursday morning.
Statistics are updated at about noon and 7 p.m.
Dade County, with 744 cases, and Broward County, with 596, continue to be the hardest-hit counties in the state, with 20 counties yet to report a confirmed case.
Of the COVID-19 tests administered statewide, 86% have been negative, 9% have been positive and results are pending in the remaining 5%.
Sarasota County has had 40 confirmed cases, in people ranging in age from 21-87. Of those 40, 23 patients were men, 17 were women.
Twelve people are currently hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial, which reported five new cases Thursday. It has had a total of 26 confirmed cases.
The Florida Department of Health reporting two confirmed cases in North Port didn’t specify names, ages, genders or whether they had been treated or placed in quarantine.
“We have not received any info that it’s a patient our first-responders worked with,” said Josh Taylor, North Port’s communications manager.
The second case was reported at about 3:05 p.m. Friday.
Englewood had also reported a case of the coronavirus.
A list of Florida cities and counties hit by the coronavirus is at floridahealthcovid19.gov. Scroll to See the Report for details. The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7 at 866-779-6121, COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
Venice Regional is ready to handle more cases, Beatty said.
“Our hospital continually works to ensure preparedness for all types of infectious diseases,” she said. “We are well prepared to support our patients during testing and treatment, and to continue providing medical care for all patients in our care.”
