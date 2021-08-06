ENGLEWOOD — Mauricio Calderon got to breathe fresh air Wednesday for the first time in nearly a month.
The 54-year-old Englewood resident and business owner had been hospitalized at Englewood Community Hospital for 27 days fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a news release from Englewood Community Hospital, he was transported to the hospital's emergency department several weeks ago with worsening symptoms of the illness, including coughing and shortness of breath.
A test showed he was COVID-19 positive and he was admitted to the ICU.
“The treatment plan included the use of antibiotics, steroids and antivirals to lessen his symptoms,” said treating physician Dr. Paul Chupka. "He slowly responded to therapy and played an active part in his recovery."
He also underwent "hemodynamic monitoring" — invasive measurement of systemic, pulmonary arterial and venous pressures, and of cardiac output, according to the National Library of Medicine.
“My care team was amazing. My nurse team gave the best advice and all I did was listen. The education they gave me, explaining how my lungs work was great information,” Calderon said in the news release. “My respiratory team — great. They educated me how to breathe.
"I pushed myself. I have a family. I have to raise them. I was praying to the Lord to get me through this and give me strength.”
He was wheeled out to his wife's car Wednesday through a hallway lined with caregivers cheering his discharge, the news release states.
“These are unprecedented times and the fact that we get to send home a patient who survived a COVID-19 infection for so long is a moment we should celebrate,” Chupka said.
Before heading home, Calderon urged unvaccinated people to get their shots.
"I do recommend, especially older people, definitely take it," he said. "I understand everyone has their opinion on the vaccination. But coronavirus is real, everyone. It’s real. It’s not an easy thing to go through."
