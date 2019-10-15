NOKOMIS — A man’s body was pulled from a waterway just south of Albee Road West bridge on Sunday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas Chapman, 30, was pronounced dead at 8:28 p.m. Sunday night after a call from a home in the 200 block of South Casey Key Road in Nokomis.
“According to a friend of the decedent, the decedent started swimming in the intracoastal around 8:00 p.m.,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Kaitlyn Perez said Tuesday. “The friend left and then later returned but could not find the decedent.”
The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause of death, she said. Perez said there were no signs of trauma or injuries.
