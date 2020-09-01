VENICE — A pilot is hospitalized at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after being struck by his own propeller about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at Venice Municipal Airport.
The unidentified man was attempting to "hand-prop" a single-engine plane — a way of starting the aircraft, according to City Airport Director Mark Cervasio.
"The male was in front of the plane, which started up," the city of Venice said in a news release. "The plane’s propeller grazed the man’s head and struck him in the wrist and hip."
The plane, according to the news release, didn't stop once it started.
"Once the aircraft started up, it traveled across the taxilane and struck a hangar, then came to rest," according to the news release.
Venice Fire and Police responded to the trauma alert.
The pilot was taken by ambulance to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The city said the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the situation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.