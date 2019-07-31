STAFF REPORT
SOUTH VENICE — A North Port man was killed late Sunday after being struck by a car while riding a bike.
Richard Demin Jr., 54, was “southbound in the outside northbound lane against traffic on U.S. 41, north of Rockley Blvd,” according to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
A 2010 Honda Accord driving by Steven Terrell, 35, of North Port, was northbound in the outside lane of the highway when the front corner of the Accord collided with the bicyclist at 9:10 p.m.
Deming was thrown from the bicycle into grass along the shoulder.
Terrell stopped at the scene, authorities said.
The investigation continues into the crash.
It was the second fatal crash over the weekend involving a bicyclist.
At about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, a pickup truck traveling on U.S. 41 in Sarasota struck a bicyclist crossing at Sunnyside Court just north of South Sarasota.
Sarasota Police said the bicyclist was not wearing a helmet and was not using a crosswalk when he was struck.
The victim in that case was only identified as a 71-year-old man. The driver “was cooperative’ with officers, the department noted.
