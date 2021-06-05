LAUREL — A bicyclist died after being struck May 28 by a car at Laurel Road and Tamiami Trail/U.S. 41, according to authorities.
More information was released Thursday from authorities.
The bicyclist, a 52-year-old man, was traveling east when he went into the path of the car traveling north, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim was a Sarasota resident.
The car collided with the bicycle and the man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to FHP.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and FHP were on the scene that night, according to a release.
Northbound Tamiami Trail at Laurel Road was closed for several hours after the crash.
The investigation into the death remains underway.
