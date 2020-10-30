Venice Beach self-rescue

A man who was in a rip current walks out of the Gulf of Mexico near Venice Beach on Thursday evening.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY STEVEN OLIEMULLER

VENICE — A man was able to “self-rescue” from the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening, according to Venice authorities.

The incident happened about 5:45 p.m. Thursday with the man being “pulled far out in a rip current,” witness Steven Oliemuller said.

“The police came rushing in ... the Fire Rescue also responded,” Oliemuller said in an email.

Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson confirmed authorities assisted a swimmer in the water.

“(Fire Chief Shawn Carvey) describes the man as ‘self-rescuing,’ meaning he made it back to shore by himself/with the help of the person who pulled him out,” Anderson said in an email. “Venice Fire Rescue responded and evaluated him, and he was released.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments