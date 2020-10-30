VENICE — A man was able to “self-rescue” from the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday evening, according to Venice authorities.
The incident happened about 5:45 p.m. Thursday with the man being “pulled far out in a rip current,” witness Steven Oliemuller said.
“The police came rushing in ... the Fire Rescue also responded,” Oliemuller said in an email.
Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson confirmed authorities assisted a swimmer in the water.
“(Fire Chief Shawn Carvey) describes the man as ‘self-rescuing,’ meaning he made it back to shore by himself/with the help of the person who pulled him out,” Anderson said in an email. “Venice Fire Rescue responded and evaluated him, and he was released.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.