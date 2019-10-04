VENICE - A worker suffered a "traumatic injury" on Friday morning at the construction site of Sarasota Memorial Hospital along Laurel Road.
A worker, identified initially as a man in his mid-20s, suffered a "severe laceration to his leg caused by a circular saw," according to a news release from the city of Venice.
Venice firefighters and Bayflite were among the emergency responders reacting to the situation at 9:17 a.m. Friday at 2600 East Laurel Road.
The construction worker was on the second floor of the site.
"The patient was stabilized, then Venice Fire used the ladder truck basket to move the man to the ground, where he was flown by Bayflite helicopter to Sarasota Memorial in Sarasota," the news release stated.
"He was brought to SMH with a serious laceration, but is doing fine," SMH Public Relations Manager Kim Savage said. "We are keeping him overnight for observation."
