A New Jersey man told several people in Sarasota that he was Sheriff Tom Knight, despite not looking much like the sheriff.
Todd T. Gieger of East Hanover, New Jersey, is facing charges of impersonating a law enforcement officer, according to a report released Thursday from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Gieger wore a black bullet-proof vest and a “law enforcement style” badge when he went to homes and construction sites in an attempt to intimidate contractors who had a lien on his property, the report states.
On Nov. 18, Gieger drove to subcontractor Wayne Miller’s neighborhood in Sarasota. He pulled up in a white Maserati, got the vest out of the car and put it on, then put the badge on his belt before walking up to a home and questioning Kristen and Curtiss Homan.
He told the Homans he was “the sheriff” and questioned them separately about Miller, saying he was working on an investigation.
The Homans told Miller about the incident, and he said it was Gieger, not the sheriff. The Homans were later able to identify Gieger in a photo lineup.
Detectives said Gieger was also seen walking around Miller’s home when nobody was there.
Gieger also questioned other subcontractors who were involved in the lien against his property, again telling them he was law enforcement and asking about The Davin Group, “which is the main company responsible for placing the lien on the property for nonpayment” on Gieger’s property.
Gieger was charged with two counts of impersonation of a law enforcement officer.
