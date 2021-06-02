SARASOTA — A man with apparent mental health issues allegedly attempting to break into a house was shot and killed by the homeowner late Tuesday, authorities said.
Aaron Pischer, 29, of Sarasota, was found dead when deputies arrived on the scene, according to a news release.
Before the shooting, Pischer's family called 911 because of his recent mental health issues and acting disoriented that night, the news release stated.
Pischer left his home before authorities arrived.
While trying to locate him, another call came in about a shooting at a home less than half-mile away, according to authorities.
Pischer allegedly tried to break into the home when the owner shot him out of self-defense, the news release said.
Pischer had two prior arrests for theft and trespassing.
"The defendant appeared to have some type of mental or developmental issues," the trespassing arrest report stated in 2015.
The 2015 trespassing case was dismissed after the court found Pischer incompetent to continue, according to records.
The 2018 theft against him was also abandoned, according to court documents.
The shooting is under investigation by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.