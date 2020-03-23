BRADENTON - Bishop Museum of Science and Nature returned a manatee to the wild Thursday.
According to Bishop, based in Bradenton, the Clearwater Marine Aquarium assisted with Collie the manatee’s transportation and - later - release.
She was transported from Bradenton to Naples.
Collie lived at The Bishop’s Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat since December 2019, the facility said in a news release. She was originally "rescued from the Gordon River near Naples in Collier County in June 2019. The sub-adult female manatee had been struck by a boat."
“Collie has been a great animal to work with,” said Virginia Edmonds, director of Animal Care at The Bishop. “She’s ready to go home and pick right back up where she left off. She’s old enough to know her way around and return to a normal manatee life.”
The facility said Collie has been healthy enough for months but officials wanted to wait out some red tide near the Collier County shores.
Officials were thrilled she was released in time for Manatee Appreciation Day, on Wednesday, March 25.
Manatee Appreciation Day takes place to remind boaters, and the public, manatees are moving more often in the spring. Warm waters allow them to leave their winter ways and to their summer feeding and breeding grounds along the coasts, the news release states.
“Watercraft injuries are one of the leading causes of death for manatees in Florida,” Edmonds said. “So it’s important that boaters stay vigilant by following all manatee speed zones when they’re out on the water. Wearing polarized sunglasses and having someone on the vessel acting as a spotter can also help keep manatees safe in the wild.”
