SARASOTA — Amid mounting criticism even from within their own party, Sarasota County commissioners will continue to push forward Wednesday with their controversial plan to change the boundaries of its commission districts.
During a special meeting Wednesday, commissioners will meet to select a map or maps showing the new boundaries to advertise for a public hearing Nov. 5. At that time, commissioners will then take a formal vote on the new boundaries.
Commissioners will be considering three maps drawn up by their redistricting consultant, Kurt Spitzer, and one map submitted anonymously by a person named “Smith.”
Commissioners seized upon the Smith map during their Oct. 7 meeting and asked Spitzer to evaluate it, along with other alleged discrepancies in Spitzer’s population methodology uncovered by opponents of redistricting.
Since that meeting, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported the anonymous “Smith” was in fact, Bob Waechter, a former chairman of the Sarasota County Republican Party who was convicted on a misdemeanor count elections violations he committed during the 2012 commission election.
Waechter remains a behind-the-scenes power broker in Sarasota County politics.
Beyond the maps, other troubling issues surrounding Spitzer’s work emerged.
During the Oct. 7 meeting, R.N. Collins, a community activist with a degree in economics and an expert in GIS mapping and statistics, told commissioners he had uncovered 1,000 “serious flaws” in the data used by Spitzer which resulted in the three alternative maps the consultant had prepared for the new commission boundaries.
In addition, based on reporting by the Herald-Tribune, it also came out during the Oct. 7 meeting that Richard Doty, a research demographer for the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Florida hired as a subcontractor by Spitzer, had recommended that the county wait until after the 2020 Census to redraw the boundaries.
While the county must redraw the boundaries in 2021 following the census, Florida law provides that the county may redraw their boundaries in any odd-numbered year. With the voter-approved change to single-member districts for the 2020 general election, commissioners have argued that the district boundaries must be nearly as equal as possible.
Spitzer’s population data, although allegedly flawed, does indicate an imbalance in the population in each district, given the explosive growth in South County. But critics of the plan, seizing upon the alleged inaccuracies, have urged commissioners to wait until after completion of the census when more accurate date will be available.
So far, only Commissioner Christian Ziegler has expressed opposition to redistricting this year, casting the solitary vote against proceeding.
But Ziegler, who holds high positions in both the county and state Republican party, may not be alone in his opposition.
Other potentially troublesome legal problems could face the commission over how it handles Newtown, the African-American portion of the city, in the redistricting.
The “Smith” map moves these voters from District 1, represented by Commissioner Mike Moran, to Ziegler’s District 2, which would prevent them from voting in the 2020 commission election. Their next chance to vote on a county commissioner would not come then until 2022, unless they get shifted again following the 2021 redistricting.
Concerned about this scenario, the local chapter of the NAACP has come out in opposition to redistricting, a representative told commissioners Oct. 7.
Wednesday’s special meeting to consider the maps will begin at 1:30 p.m. in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab.
