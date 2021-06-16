WELLEN PARK — The future of River Road is a tale of two roads.
A major transportation route in South Sarasota County, River Road is traveled daily by thousands of vehicles.
Even though it’s two lanes for most of its length, it connects Interstate 75 to U.S. 41 and beyond to State Road 776, serving as a main commuter and trucking route for people living in North Port, the city’s quickly developing Wellen Park subdivision.
Changes are in the works for part — but not all — of the road:
Motorists who drive along North River Road from U.S. 41 to the Interstate 75 interchange can expect to see work starting soon on a project to widen and raise the road.
However, those driving South River Road between Tamiami Trail and Englewood should not expect any immediate change.
North River Road
North River Road has made it to the state’s list for some major improvements.
The Florida Department of Transportation has $65 million in funding to pay for widening the existing two-lane road to six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, and to four lanes from Center Road to I-75.
Officials expect to select a contractor this month and have a contract in July. Workers and equipment should start clearing the road in preparation for construction along North River Road in the fall.
The 5-mile stretch will also be raised. State criteria requires pavement base of the road be raised to three feet above the groundwater table.
Signalized intersections will remain as it is now at the intersections of West Villages Parkway, Center Road and Venice Avenue.
“The corridor continues to be evaluated for additional signalized intersections, but, at this time, only the three existing signalized intersections are included in the North River Road improvements,” FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said.
South River Road
South River Road is another story.
The state transportation officials took over the maintenance of North River Road — from the Interstate 75 interchange to U.S. 41 intersection — from Sarasota County two years ago. However, South River Road from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard and the Pine Street intersection remains the responsibility of Sarasota County.
“Not only does the road need to be widened, it needs to have a safe, away-from-the-road, bike lanes,” Englewood resident Carol McCoy said. “There should not be any development allowed until this happens. Kicking the can down the road isn’t helpful...We need a reliable hurricane evacuation route. Should have been done long ago.”
Sarasota County commissioners recently approved a critical area plan for Winchester Ranch, a proposed development of nearly 9,000 homes on 3,660 acres adjacent to River Road between Wellen Park and Englewood.
No detailed development, construction or other plans for Winchester/Wellen have been filed with the county.
Improvements to South River Road are not part of the county’s five-year capital improvements program.
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger wants to change that.
“My goal is to get it accelerated,” Cutsinger said of South River Road. “I am looking into a variety of funding (options).”
