Celebrating Mardi Gras Madness fashion show and luncheon brought smiles to chairs Donna McGinnis, Bernadette Raferty and Kathy Yaglenski as it was their biggest event ever.
More than 300 attended the show ready to see fashions from Patchington’s on Venice Avenue. Pretty colorful clothes previewed what’s in store for spring.
Father Jay Jancraz, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes, and Mary Macklin, president of the group, thanked everyone associated with the show.
The contributions would allow the Council of Catholic Women to continue their work providing scholarships and grants to non profits in the community.
Small groups of members of the council meet regularly to make Rosaries and dresses for children made from pillowcases. Their work assisting the priests in the parish with special events is never ending.
The fashion show and its profits help validate the work of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women. Three cheers to everyone involved in this project. There is always a lot of work and preplanning involved.
Kudos
When Reverend Vince gave the payer before lunch at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, it was nice to see all staff and servers gather at an area and stand in respect for the prayer. Three cheers for the Plantation food service for instituting this practice.
Down Island Way
There is still time to buy tickets for the fashion show sponsored by the Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women. Their show will feature fun casual clothing from Down Island Way on Miami Ave.
Join the group at 11 a.m. March 25 at Plantation Golf & Country Club. Tickets are $40. Call Emily Sarnecke at 941-488-6983.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Kathy Yaglenski. As one of the chairs of the Mardi Gras Madness fashion show and luncheon, Kathy made sure table decorations were in place and there were plenty of opportunities for raffles and auction.
Kathy is actively involved with Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Council of Women. Her thumbprint is on many of their events including an upcoming tea. She works with Solve and other issues relating to women and children. In the past she has modeled in the fashion shows.
Kathy is kind and generous always willing to lend a hand to any cause where there is a need. Kathy Yaglenski is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
