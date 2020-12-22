VENICE - More than 50 meals went out to Venice-area first responders, including firefighters, police officers and EMS personnel at a fall event at Maris Pointe. 

Along with the food and friendship, managers at Maris Pointe decided to dress as The Addams Family to give "some Halloween joy to our residents during this difficult time," Steve Barboe said. 


