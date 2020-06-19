WELLEN PARK — As West Villages Marketplace continues to grow and Wellen Park breaks ground on new projects surrounding it, a variety of eateries are opening, or in the process of opening.
The first one to open was China 1, operated by Danny Shi, which caters to dine-in and carry-out. Shi later opened Fuji Sushi just as COVID-19 started to impact restaurants around the world.
The latest set to open is Irma’s Tacos, set to start serving in early July.
Currently operating at West Villages Marketplace are:
China 1: Tony Shi is the main chef at China 1 and is the brother of Danny Shi, who owns the establishment. China 1 features chicken, pork, beef and seafood dishes.
It is open from 11 am. to 9 p.m. daily at 12189 Mercado Drive, Venice. Its phone number is (941) 493-2299 and its website is www.chinaonevenice.com.
China 1 and Fuji Sushi are staffed with those who have more than 30 years of experience in food industry.
Fuji Sushi: Danny Shi is the head chef and owner of Fuji Sushi. It is his first effort at a restaurant. Fuji Sushi offers more than 30 different types of sushi, more than 12 types of sake. It specializes in American cuisine, sushi, hibachi and Vietnamese noodles, also offering more than 10 different types of seafood, with dine-in or carry-out available. The restaurant also offers a soft bar.
It is open from 3 p.m. — 9 p.m. at 12205 Mercado Drive, Venice. Its phone number is 941- 492-6677 and website is www.fujisushihibachinoodles.com.
Irma’s Tacos Craft Beer and Tequila Bar: Tommy Villani, owner of Irma’s Tacos, said it is set to open July 10 and remains under construction featuring an outdoor cocktail party and entertainment from 5-8 p.m. It is at 12221 Mercado Drive, Venice.
Peachwave: Vanessa Tinsley, owner of Peachwave, is an IslandWalk resident. She, along with her husband Rob, own and operate the new Peachwave. Peachwave offers 12 different flavors of yogurt daily, reduced sugar yogurt, non-dairy Dole whip, smoothies and floats, with many different toppings to choose from. Guests are also able to mix and match flavors.
It is open from noon-9 p.m. daily for dine-in or carry-out at 12157 Mercado Drive, Venice. Its phone number is 941-460-8816 and its website: www.peachwaveyogurt.com.
Bocca Lupo Coal Fired Pizza: Bocca Lupo uses coal fire to cook its pies. The restaurant offers sit-down dining as well as full-service bar, carry-out, specializing in coal fired pizza, calzones, subs, wings, salads, pasta and appetizers.
It is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 12105 Mercado Drive, Venice. Its phone number is 941-676-9653 and its website is www.boccalupopizza.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.