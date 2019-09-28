VENICE — Marshalls grand opening runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3 for the store at 1679 U.S. 41 Bypass S. Plaza in the former K-Mart location.
It has no walls between departments, enabling easy expansion for new brands or seasonal merchandise.
Product lines include tops, jackets, handbags, sneakers, hoodies, educational toys, pillows, fragrances and much more.
Ultimately, Marshalls will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Benderson Development of Lakewood Ranch, one of the largest privately owned development companies in North America acquired the 401,129 square feet Jacaranda Plaza in July 2007 for $5.5 million from Southeast Partners.
Soon after, Benderson began revitalizing the existing store fronts and slowly began improving the appearance of the plaza.
In 2008, the former location of Denny’s was torn down to the shell and Benderson began the rebuild of the popular Bonefish Grill which opened in Dec. 10, 2011. Denny’s reopened a short distance south on Tamiami Trail where it continues today.
An aging, large K-Mart store occupying most of the southern section of the plaza struggled on with its branded “blue light” specials until finally closing in November, 2009 with the loss of around 50 employees.
In June, 2018 they announced the big retailers, Lucky’s Market and Marshalls would be opening stores.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.