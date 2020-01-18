Venice City Hall will be closed Monday, Jan. 20, for the observance of the holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

City Hall will reopen to the public at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be collected as usual. Residents who have received their new blue single-stream recycling carts should use them.

Residents are reminded to have their items to the curb by 7 a.m.

In the event of Utilities service emergencies such as a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.

Most Sarasota County Government offices, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be also closed Monday.

Sarasota County Area Transit will be on a normal bus schedule but the customer service stations at SCAT Administration and the downtown transfer station will be closed.

All Sarasota County recreation centers and the pistol and rifle range at Knight Trail Park will be closed. All Sarasota County libraries will also be closed.

Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will not be affected by the holiday.

For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit SCGov.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments