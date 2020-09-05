VENICE — The people who opposed the City Council’s adoption of a mask ordinance on Aug. 25 probably won’t be happy to see it’s on the agenda again next week.
They’d like to see it repealed but the reason the Venice City Council will discuss it will be to consider extending it.
It’s a matter of timing.
The ordinance expires after 30 days — a shortened time frame that was a concession to get it passed on a trial basis.
Because it’s an ordinance, an extension would require affirmative votes at two separate Council meetings and there are only two scheduled before the expiration date.
If the Council wants to keep the mask requirement in place, it needs to vote on an extension at both of them or hold another special meeting.
That won’t be necessary in the future, though, if the extension ordinance is approved. It provides that additional extensions can be by a resolution, which only requires a vote at one meeting.
The ordinance also makes reference to the creation of a special magistrate position for hearing appeals of fines. The Council approved the position on first reading last month but will do it again Tuesday because the previous vote was taken without a motion having been made.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council is scheduled to:
• vote on annexing 2501 and 2601 Curry Lane.
• hear first reading of an ordinance amending the city code chapter on solid waste to reflect changes in rates and the switch to single-stream recycling.
• hear first reading of an ordinance amending the city code chapter on administration. Proposed changes include allowing attending meetings by video; revisions to agenda procedures and deadlines; and providing that some tie votes will be treated as a one-time continuance to the next meeting.
• vote on a resolution revising the stormwater management service charge.
• vote on a resolution extending the sunset date of the Stormwater Utility Rate and Water Quality Improvement Stakeholder’s Work Group by a year, to Sept. 30, 2021.
• vote on a resolution adopting a new accounts receivable, collection and write-off policy.
• discuss the procedure for making appointments to advisory boards.
• discuss potential city charter amendments, including taking the authority for board appointments away from the mayor; removing the requirement that the city manager get the Council’s advice and consent to hire or fire the finance director, police chief or fire chief; and limiting service as mayor or Council member to three consecutive terms. Any changes the Council approves would have to go to referendum
• hear a presentation on the city’s insurance coverage.
The City Council meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Council Chambers at Venice City Hall, 401, W. Venice Ave. It will be a hybrid meeting, with some participants at City Hall and some using the Zoom platform to participate.
The public is strongly encouraged to view the meeting online. The complete agenda and instructions for doing so are at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
