SOUTH VENICE — As stores start reopening, slowly, after being shut down since late March, some are hoping to bring a smile.
Among them is Reflections in Gold, a jewelry shop along U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail in South Venice.
With a steady stream of highway traffic, the store started using its signage to give a smile.
The latest: “Masks recommended unless you’re a burglar.”
It was the brainstorm of Reflections in Gold’s vice president Tony Maggio while he was playing video games with his fiancee on Friday night.
“It just popped in my head. I scared my fiancee because I jumped up,” he said.
Maggio said he started using the signs for small notes beyond standard store verbiage about hours and sales about a year ago.
“It started about a year ago when I had the sign ‘Long term wife insurance. See inside for more details,’” he said.
Not everybody in his family was thrilled with the piece of humor — but when they went to Gold Rush in Venice the following week, it was the topic other diners spoke to them about — many of them laughing.
“Everybody in town knows I’m a comedian and I’ve been a prankster even as a little kid,” he said.
The store is opening back up but has its own rules — which has been strange in a jewelry store where people traditionally looked up close at items, together.
“It’s a different world right now so it’s a bit hard to get used to,” Maggio said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic on the minds of most during the last few months, Maggio said he likes the idea of using the signage to help people smile when they drive by the store.
“In a world of some much unrest ... it was a goal, just to cheer people up,” he said. “The next one is going to be even funnier.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.