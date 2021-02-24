SARASOTA - A new project is set for Twin Lakes Park.
The UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers of Sarasota County new initiative at the Sarasota park's Extension grounds is “Educational Outreach Gardens,” it announced in a news release.
"It will benefit the community in many ways," the volunteer group said in a news release.
It includes an educational greenhouse, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant sensory garden along with outdoor classrooms, raised beds, demonstration gardens and other displays, the news release said.
"We also intend to develop the 'North Island' into a wildlife and waterside education area. As part of this initiative we will continue to improve our perimeter beds, pollinator garden and bioswale," it said.
The EOG is being started to keep protecting the quality of life in Sarasota County, which may have a population of more than 540,000 by 2045.
"The funding target for this project is $500,000. We expect to reach that amount through a combination of support from Master Gardener Volunteers (MGVs are a chapter of the Friends of Sarasota County Parks, a 501c.3 charitable organization.), grants and fundraising. Sarasota residents have the opportunity to help by volunteering at Extension, by spreading the word about the EOG and by direct contribution," it said.
Those interested in helping financially can visit FOSCP.org online and find the "Donate Today" button on the right side to start the process.
"The mission and vision of the Master Gardener Volunteers of Sarasota County are to assist Extension Agents in providing research-based horticultural education to Florida residents and to be the most trusted resource for horticultural education in Florida," it said. "This project will be a significant step toward reaching that goal and will provide a premier educational facility for our residents."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.