As more detailed reports come in from agencies that participated in the Giving Challenge, the value of additional matching grants donated this year made a huge difference.
The Giving Challenge is an annual event created by the Community Foundation of Sarasota. In recent years, the Patterson Foundation boosted totals by matching unique gifts of up to $100.
Venice organizations that received additional matching gifts were an important part of the record totals received by so many of the 687 participating organizations. The total raised this year was $18,434,490 from 58,947 donors.
One and two on the leader board were All Faith Food Bank and Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, followed by Unidos, Mote Marine Laboratory, Florida Studio Theatre. Cat Depot, Neuro Challenge Foundation, Westcoast Black Theatre, Venice Theatre, the Animal Welfare League, Senior Friendship Center and Sarasota Opera in the top 12.
With so many people out of work due to COVID-19, making sure no one would go hungry topped the list. Also in the Top 12 were four arts organizations, proving that donors recognized the importance of cultural organizations to this area. Cat Depot and Mote Marine showed that people also care for animals and the environment.
The importance of matching gifts that swelled the totals in the top recipients can be shown by this breakdown of gifts received by Children First, which was not in the top 12 but still benefited from the extra matching grants. Matching gifts nearly tripled the initial gifts of $30,989 from its 323 donors. That agency ended up with $85,010 during the 2020 Giving Challenge.
As in recent years the Patterson Foundation matched all unique gifts of $25-$100. Children First also received a $30,000 match by the COVID-19 Response Initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charles and Margery Barancik Foundation. An additional $20,000 came from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Truist Foundation through the COVID-19 Response Initiative.
The COVID-19 Response Initiative is a community-wide effort to support leading health, human-service, and safety organizations facing increased demand for services right now and in the coming months, according to Children First spokesman Evan Akerman.
Additional money for Children First includes: $10,000 from the United Way Suncoast COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund directed by PNC Bank, $7,130 from All Angels Episcopal Church, $5,000 from the Venice Yacht Club, and $1,210 from Gran Paradiso with matching support from Dick and Deborah Miller for emergency and critical needs relief. The agency also received a grant of $7,400 from the Plantation Community Foundation for its award-winning Families First Institute.
In many cases the grants received allowed several organizations to keep key personnel on the payroll at a time when little or no other money was coming in because so many people had been down-sized as so many doors were shuttered.
Community support for Children First can keep the agency’s staff “working on the front lines and serving families during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Akerman added. “Annually, the agency provides full wrap-around services for more than 900 children and their families, including infant and toddler care, early childhood education, nutrition and health care, emotional & behavioral support, and parenting classes through the Families First Institute.”
The additional matches over and above the Paterson Foundation match swelled the total gifts by nearly 30 percent thanks to gifts from the COVID-19 Response Initiative of the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation.
“Children First is using this support to keep its more than 200 staff members working to ensure continued delivery of crucial services to its children and families during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Akerman added. “Since March 16, the agency has provided supplemental food packages, diapers and wipes, infant formula, and financial assistance to more than 475 families as the number of families facing job loss and reduced work hours continues to rise. All children are receiving virtual classroom support as well as at-home educational kits prepared by their teachers.
“The agency’s Families First Institute has launched its first-ever virtual classes in order to keep parents and families engaged and learning alongside their children, and its Mental Health and Comprehensive Services teams are providing tele-therapy sessions for all children with diagnosed disabilities and Individualized Education Plans (IEPs). Staff are hosting bi-lingual, virtual support groups for parents and staff every week.”
“Our goal is to provide information and strategies to Spanish-speaking parents so that they can overcome the COVID-19 situation with knowledge and strategies and be stress-free,” said Family Advocate Denise Pacheco.
Florida Studio Theatre, Westcoast Black Theatre and Venice Theatre also benefited from additional matching grants made by specific donors such as William H. Jervey Jr. who specified that $250,000 of a current pledge of $1 million made last year to Venice Theatre, could be used to match donations to the Giving Challenge and additional donations for the remainder of the year.
The theater’s managing director Murray Chase predicted a loss of some $750,000 from the forced cancellation of the rest of the current season. Richard Hopkins of Florida Studio Theater which has five venues on its campus, predicted losses in excess of $1.5 million because of the cancellation of its winter schedule and the recently announced additional cancellation of its summer theatrical productions.
In the case of FST, most classes will go on — online rather than in house. Also open again is dining on the theater’s porch outside its Green Room dining venue. And as Venice Theatre had the Jervey match, FST had a $175,000 matching grant from Patrick and Mary Mulva, which, when added to FST’s close to $187,000 in Giving Challenge pledges, upped its total to nearly $362,00
“We have always been great fans of the theatre and were so excited to discover FST when we moved to Sarasota in 2018,” Patrick and Mary Mulva said. “As we learned more about FST’s mission and the people who make it the vibrant place it is, we were even more impressed and committed to its ongoing success.”
Cat Depot described this area as “one of the finest philanthropic communities in the nation. The culture of giving throughout our area is second to none and for that we are thankful.”
Cat Depot received nearly 1,000 unique donations over a 24-hour period of time and raised in total $201,190.”
Venice Theatre received $96,935.50 plus $93,764.50 in matching funds and prizes for a total from the Giving Challenge of $189.800. That and additional gifts up to a total of $250,000 through to year’s end will be matched by the Jervey gift mentioned above.
Westcoast Black Theatre received $133,842 in donations plus $56,557 in matching funds and prizes for a total of $190,399.
To see a list of all the participants and their receipts, including matches, if any, visit: givingpartnerchallenge.org/leaderboards.
Organizations such as Venice Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Children First and Mote that received additional in-house matches may find those donations to be life-saving this year, as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
While it may be awhile before we can go to live theatrical performances, dance recitals or art classes and concerts in the near future, many area arts organizations have developed online programs and in many cases, full schedules of online classes.
If you are able to donate to any of these organizations, in any amount, your gifts will be appreciated and in many cases, may be the thing that allows those organizations to survive.
