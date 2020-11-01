VENICE — The annual Mayors' Feed the Hungry Food Drive comes at an especially critical time this year because of the coronavirus.
The drive runs from Nov. 9 to 20.
It began in 1987, led by then Sarasota Mayor Fredd Atkins, with a goal of ensuring no one went hungry through the holidays. Over the years it has grown to serve the community year-round by supporting more than 25 local agencies, many of which operate their own food pantries.
More than 600 tons of food and more than $3.7 million in gift cards have been distributed, its website states.
The end-of-the-year Mayors' Feed the Hungry component of its donation collection effort remains its flagship holiday event, backed by all the mayors in Sarasota and Manatee counties as well as the chairs of both County Commissions.
It's had to go virtual this year, however, because of the pandemic. Venice City Hall is usually a collection site for food donations but the city's news release announcing the drive expressly asks that no food donations be brought there.
Instead, the public is urged to make a monetary donation through the website, MayorsFeedTheHungry.org, with the money to be used to buy food gift cards.
The cards, purchased through major sponsor Publix Super Markets, are programmed so they can only be used to buy food, according to the website.
Alternatively, donors can take nonperishable food items to any of the pantries the food drive supports. Locations in South County include the Center for Hope in Nokomis; Trinity Presbyterian Church's Community Assistance Ministry; New Hope Community Church in North Port; and the Salvation Army in Venice and North Port.
A complete list of the pantries is on the website, including hours for donations and distribution.
The food drive is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, so donations are tax-deductible.
For more information or to donate or volunteer, visit MayorsFeedTheHungry.org.
