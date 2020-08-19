VENICE — The Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program is seeking help from the community, it announced Sunday.
“Local food pantries are reporting an alarming increase in the need for food assistance,” Executive Director Scott Biehler said.
In a news release, Biehler explained more than $50,000 in food gift cards have been donated to families by area food pantries
Each gift card is worth $10 with one given per person in a four-person family.
“Food gift cards allow people to shop with dignity, providing them the chance to purchase food items they might not otherwise have been able to afford,” the news release said.
The program hopes to add another $50,000 for the program.
Those interested in donated can do so online, by texting, using mail or dropping off in person.
To donate online, visit www.mayorsfeedthehungry.org; by text, text the word give to 941-275-2032; by mail, send a check to Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, P.O. Box 1992, Sarasota, FL 34230; or, to donate in person, drop off food at a Mayors’ Feed the Hungry food pantry.
The news release asks people contact food pantries about food drop-offs and note that Venice City Hall is not a place where donations are accepted.
Area pantries include:
• Community Assistance Ministry; Trinity Presbyterian Church, 4365 State Road 776; Todd Miller, 941-492-6384
• Center of Hope, 2395 Shamrock Drive; Jim McCleland, 941-412-9044
• The Salvation Army, 1051 Albee Farm Road; 941-240-5108
“All nine mayors – including Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod — and both County Commission Chairs in Sarasota and Manatee counties support the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry Program, a volunteer nonprofit 501©3,” the news release said.
It relies on donations from the public, giving away more than $3.7 million in food gift cards since it began in 1987.
“With so many people out of work due to the COVID-19 virus, the program is asking the public to help raise enough funds to give away another $50,000 in food gift cards now, when it is so desperately needed,” it said.
