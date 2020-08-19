Tri County Treats and Serve Florida served ice cream treats to Taylor Ranch Elementary students, staff and volunteers in 2018 who assisted the Mayors Feed The Hungry Program. From left were Hillary McIntyre, left, who headed the school’s participation in the program; Cindy Harvey and Dale Corby, volunteers from New Life Church; Scott Biehler, chair of the program; Michelle Tamm-Booth, manager of Tri County Treats; Victoria May, marketing manager Tri County Air Conditioning; and Jim Foubister, director of Serve Florida. Mayors Feed The Hungry Program is seeking more donations now because of the ongoing pandemic.