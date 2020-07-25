SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church in Venice, Florida, stands in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in denouncing the vandalism against two Sarasota Jewish Communities.
Early Wednesday morning, July 15, Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai were defaced with spray-painted swastikas and graphic anti-Semitic language.
We realize that whatever religious group is targeted, religious motivated violence affects all of us. Religious freedom is a core value in America. When religious freedom is targeted, we all hurt. All religions are subject to discrimination. And such violence strikes at the heart of community life, making people afraid to exercise their beliefs, to raise their children, to attend services and gatherings.
We count on our Houses of Worship expecting to be safe, but we have become vulnerable to hatred because of who we are or what we believe.
We commit ourselves to solidarity for justice as we continue striving for truth, trust, and transformation.
