SARASOTA - The Child Protection Center has received a $90,000 grant from the McCune Family Foundation, the foundation announced Tuesday.
The foundation said it has worked with CPC and its mission - prevention, intervention, and treatment of child abuse - for years.
It wants to support the CPC so it has "the ability to positively impact thousands of children in Sarasota County while furthering the vision of a community where children are safe from abuse and free to thrive," it said in a news release.
The Child Protection Center opened in 1980 and works for DeSoto and Sarasota counties with four core programs.
The programs work toward personal safety and community awareness; child protection team; families supervised visitation programs and therapy programs.
The personal saftey program provides "primary abuse prevention education to children from preschool through high school," it said.
The child protection team "is a legislatively mandated program working in partnership with the Florida Department of Children and Families and local law enforcement agencies in cases of children who are suspected victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse and neglect," it said.
The visitation program "provides a safe place for children to interact with their parents. (More than) 70 Sarasota County citizens serve as CFSVP volunteers, who supervise visitation between children and families who have been identified as being at heightened risk of physical or emotional harm due to parenting behaviors," it added.
The therapy program "serves children who have been physically and sexually abused as well as children exhibiting problematic sexual behaviors and extend intervention services to the primary client’s non-offending caregiver and siblings. The focus is to provide mental health support, intervention, and treatment to children and families experiencing crisis and trauma," according to the news release.
Between 2017-19, CPC provided services to 218,957 people. For more information, visit www.cpcsarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
