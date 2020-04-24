Venice Meals on Wheels is still delivering meals. We’ve been delivering meals to Venice Area residents for more than 50 years. Covid-19 has, without a doubt, presented our most difficult challenge.
Our team of dedicated volunteers deliver a warm, nutritious meal and comfort to more than 150 clients in need every weekday.
“WOW guys. On this day, an outstanding Baby Back Rib dinner that would make Julia Child proud!” a client wrote. “Makes me proud too! And a very sincere thank you to all the people who have worked so hard to make this endeavor so successful.”
We are accepting new clients in our delivery area, unlike many food service providers that have had to stop serving. If anyone needs meals, call our office at 941-488-1889. Do not go hungry.
“It’s huge because I always worry if they’re eating enough,” a volunteer said. “They want to stay in the home they love. Venice Area Mobile Meals, Inc.(VAMMI) has been a godsend.”
We are fortunate to have lost only a small percentage of our nearly 200 volunteers. The drivers on our 16 daily routes, from Blackburn Point Road in Osprey to North Port, check in with our clients to be sure all is well and have a friendly chat, now at a safe distance with appropriate protective measures.
“I look forward to my delivery time because I don’t get many visitors,” a client said recently.
In many cases, we are the only people our clients see all day. So in these difficult times, our drivers are often calling to alleviate some of their loneliness. We need help to continue our work. We are an all-volunteer, 501©(3) nonprofit, with no government affiliation or funding.
We need volunteers and we welcome donations to continue to help those in need. Please visit our website, veniceareamobilemeals.com
We are a 100% volunteer organization. We receive, no government funding. We deliver warm meals six days a week, 52 weeks a year and on all holidays.
Some 200 volunteers, including drivers are currently delivering to more than 150 clients per day on a total of 16 routes in this area.
These are difficult times, but now more than ever VAMMI is needed.
Meals on Wheels is part of 2020 The Giving Challenge next week for the first time.
The challenge lasts 24 hours — from noon on April 28 through noon on April 29. Unique donations of $25 to $100 will be matched by the Patterson Foundation.
For more information, go to www.givingpartnerchallenge.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.