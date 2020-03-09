VENICE — The City Council and the Venetian Community Development District couldn’t resolve their differences at a joint meeting last month, so they were planning to try again in April.
Now it looks as though that meeting might not happen.
The CDD says city garbage trucks leaked oil and hydraulic fluid on the streets in the Venetian Golf & River Club, which it oversees, damaging them. It wants the city to split the cost of repairs costing hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The city acknowledged some spills but through its insurer’s attorney took the position that the CDD would have a hard time in court proving that any damage is the city’s fault because other trucks transporting equipment that uses oil and hydraulic fluid regularly travel the community’s roads.
Council members, hearing the details of the CDD’s case for the first time, said there were questions that needed to be answered before they could decide how to respond to its demand, given that its insurer’s highest settlement offer was $25,000.
The plan was for the Council members to give their questions to City Manager Ed Lavallee, who would answer them in a report.
But, Lavallee wrote in a March 3 memo, “(i)n the two weeks since the joint meeting was held no questions have been received ….”
That makes it “unlikely that a second joint meeting sixty days from now will be productive,” he wrote. Rather than “further protract this process,” his suggestion is that the parties proceed to mediation, the next step in the state’s dispute-resolution process.
The Council will decide Tuesday how to proceed.
Rich Bracco, the chair of the CDD board, declined to comment, pending the Council’s decision.
