VENICE — Learn Mindful Movement from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.

Join with others of all levels of ability who would like to begin a practice of bringing attention to the way our bodies move through space. You will gain a better sense of yourself and be in touch with your felt experience in the moment through gentle, micro-movement. The space will offer opportunities to alleviate stress, support well-being and open up to new ways of moving with more joy and ease.

Wear comfortable clothing and socks and bring a bottle of water. The cost is $10-$15. For more information, contact Kelly at 941-486-5369 or kellysareyka@gmail.com

The center offers a variety of ongoing programs:

Monday

9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You

7:30 to 9 p.m. African Djembe Drum Class

2 to 3:30 p.m. New: Mindfulness Meditation: Path to Inner Peace

Tuesday

6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1st and 3rd Tuesday, Reiki Shares

6 to 8 p.m. 2nd & 4th Tuesday, Plant-Based Food Group

Wednesday

6 to 7:30 p.m. Meditation and Discussion with the Monks

Thursday

9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You

Friday

11 a.m. to noon Chair Yoga with Miryam

2 to 4 p.m. Astrology Sessions with Celia Marion (by appointment only)

Saturday

9 to 10:15 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You

10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Meditation and Discussion with the Monks

Sunday

4 to 5:30 p.m. Buddhist Wisdom

1 to 3:30 p.m., last Sunday of the month Silent Meditation

(Feb. 15-16, no meditation classes)

Learn Holistic and Meditation at the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd, Venice. For more information, call 941-323-8033.

