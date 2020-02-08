VENICE — Learn Mindful Movement from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.
Join with others of all levels of ability who would like to begin a practice of bringing attention to the way our bodies move through space. You will gain a better sense of yourself and be in touch with your felt experience in the moment through gentle, micro-movement. The space will offer opportunities to alleviate stress, support well-being and open up to new ways of moving with more joy and ease.
Wear comfortable clothing and socks and bring a bottle of water. The cost is $10-$15. For more information, contact Kelly at 941-486-5369 or kellysareyka@gmail.com
The center offers a variety of ongoing programs:
Monday
9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You
7:30 to 9 p.m. African Djembe Drum Class
2 to 3:30 p.m. New: Mindfulness Meditation: Path to Inner Peace
Tuesday
6:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1st and 3rd Tuesday, Reiki Shares
6 to 8 p.m. 2nd & 4th Tuesday, Plant-Based Food Group
Wednesday
6 to 7:30 p.m. Meditation and Discussion with the Monks
Thursday
9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You
Friday
11 a.m. to noon Chair Yoga with Miryam
2 to 4 p.m. Astrology Sessions with Celia Marion (by appointment only)
Saturday
9 to 10:15 a.m. Gentle Yoga for You
10:45 to 11:30 a.m. Meditation and Discussion with the Monks
Sunday
4 to 5:30 p.m. Buddhist Wisdom
1 to 3:30 p.m., last Sunday of the month Silent Meditation
(Feb. 15-16, no meditation classes)
Learn Holistic and Meditation at the Blue Lotus Buddhist Meditation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd, Venice. For more information, call 941-323-8033.
