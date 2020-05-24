The masked quilter

Susan Kohnstam has made and given away hundreds of masks for fellow members and friends of the Jewish Congregation of Venice.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUDY HARAN

Susan Kohnstam, an ardent quilter with the Crafty Mavens of the Jewish Congregation of Venice, has made and donated hundreds of masks to help the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I continue to make masks,” she said. “They are made of cotton with an extra layer of fabric in between and an aluminum clip to keep them tight around your nose. They come in two sizes, regular and a little larger.

“In my opinion, everyone needs two masks, one to wear and the other to wash after wearing it.”

She recently set up a table in front of the JCV where she gave masks to members and friends who needed them.

