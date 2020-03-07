SOUTH VENICE — A Whole New Life Evangelical Methodist Church is the first Evangelical Methodist Church in the of state Florida.
The Rev. Richard Stackhouse is the lead pastor in this new church. He is a graduate from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington D.C. This church embraces the Wesleyan movement.
The church is currently leasing the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 2375 S. Seaboard Ave. in South Venice.
Join the worship service Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Bible Study is at 11:15 a.m., following worship.
For additional information call 941-241-8628.
