VENICE — One of the fun things about Venice is meeting new people like the Hair Fairy. Caitlin is a former teacher who becomes the Hair Fairy when adding sparkle and shine to anyone who seeks some colorful adventure for their hair.
She recently spent the day at Patchington’s on Venice Avenue with an appointments only schedule. Clients sat on a chair away from any shoppers while The Hair Fairy wove colorful threads through their hair.
The results were pretty sparkles when the light shined on the various colors in both long and short hair. Caitlin promised the look stays through months of shampooing, color, blow drying and any normal care.
The Hair Fairy is part of the Glittering Gypsies. They are available by appointment at various venues like Patchingtons.
The next date is Sept. 19 in conjunction with a mini-fashion show. Patchingtons will be showcasing their new fall line of clothing.
The Hair Fairy is available for home parties, luncheons and where ever people gather seeking fun and sparkle to go. For more information , you can visit floridafairyhair.com or call 772-215-9963 or visit Finklepottsfairyhair.com or call 772-301-4072.
The Cottage Art Gallery
Nokomis and Venice are the perfect places for a staycation, according to recent shoppers Duane and Nancy Stasiewicz from Bradenton. The couple came to spend the day shopping and eating in Nokomis and Venice.
Judi Light, a local artist was on hand at the Cottage Art Gallery giving the couple a list of places in town for shopping and dining including a visit to the jetty.
The Cottage Art Gallery features artists showcasing and selling jewelry, paintings and pottery. It is where the Bradenton couple started their day. Visit thecottageinnokomis.com or call 275-8121. The Gallery is at 106 Pocono Trail, Nokomis.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Judi Light. This local artist is the creator of Twigshire, the main character of her book.
Judi’s art also features whimsical note cards including her new line for wine lovers. Her paintings are perfect gift items.
Her work is featured at various galleries in town. She is at lighttouchart.com.
Judi is dedicated to the Cottage Art Gallery, determined to give artists an opportunity to sell their art and in season vendors a place to show their talents.
Judi is fun and kind and her work reflects her spirit. Judi Light is one of the artists who makes Venice a great place to live.
