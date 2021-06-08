VENICE — In the last five years, Mehtap Barut has worked for advertising, circulation and as an assistant for Welcome Home Magazine — and at one point all at the same time.
Because of her work ethic and handling of different tasks at once, Barut was named The Venice Gondolier and The Daily Sun’s Employee of the Month.
“Your job is your life, so you have to like your job to give good service,” Barut said.
When she started five years ago, Barut was helping in the advertising department. If someone was on vacation, she would cover for them, she said.
While doing that, she also helped with the Welcome Home Magazine.
Someone in circulation quit, so on top of the other two roles, she began working for circulation.
“I was doing everything,” Barut said.
Now, Barut mainly works for circulation and the magazine.
In those jobs, Barut constantly talks to customers about billing or other problems they might have with receiving the paper.
“I like making them happy,” Barut said. “I like my job and respect it.”
However, she does not just deal with happy customers. Some people will scream at her over the phone or even come in person frustrated.
Barut said she tries her best to keep calm and talk the people through what they need.
“She’s really incredible with all the customers on the phone or when they come into the office,” said longtime co-worker Kerri Paine, of the Gondolier’s classified advertising team.
Barut said when people are frustrated over the phone, she tells them to come in and she will help them.
“I always fix it,” Barut said.
Originally from Turkey, Barut moved to the U.S. around 25 years ago. She first lived in New York but then moved to Venice 10 years ago with her husband and two sons.
Before working at the newspaper, she was a pharmacy technician. When the pharmacy went out of business, Barut said she saw the newspaper was hiring.
“I asked them to give me a chance and they did,” Barut said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.