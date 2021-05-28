Closures
Venice City Hall, North Port City Hall and Sarasota County offices will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday. Trash, recycling and yard waste services will not be affected. Among the offices closed are Sarasota County Area Transit and there will not be regular SCAT buss services. Also closed are Florida Department of Health-Sarasota County; the Chemical Collection centers off Bee Ridge in Sarasota and at 250 S. Jackson in Venice. The Central County Landfill and Citizens Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, will be open.
Memorial Day wreathAmerican Legion NO-VEL Post 159 will host a Memorial Day remembrance with a wreath laying and playing of taps starting at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park in Venice in front of T.J. Carney’s. The public is invited.
At 3 p.m. that day at the post, it will host a folding of the flag demonstration, talking about the meaning of each of the 13 folds. The post is at 1770 East Venice Avenue, Venice.
North Port City HallLocal veterans’ organizations and the city of North Port have planned a hybrid in-person/virtual service, set for 11 a.m. Monday, at the City Center Front Green by the flagpole, in front of City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
It will also be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/TheCityofNorthPort.
Gulf Pines Memorial ParkEnglewood’s Memorial Day ceremony is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Gulf Pines Memorial Park, 2401 Englewood Road.
The public is invited to pay tribute during the wreath-laying ceremony. The event will include a gun salute and a guest speaker.
It is free and open to all. For more information, call 941-474-5575.
Military Heritage MuseumThe Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will be open for Memorial Day from noon to 4 p.m. Monday. All areas of the museum will be open.
Veterans will be admitted to the museum free of charge. Adult and youth tickets to the museum will be half-price for the day at $6 and $4 respectively. Children 4 and under will be admitted free.
At 1 p.m., the museum will hold a Commemoration Ceremony in the Gulf Theater. The ceremony will be free and open to the public. The ceremony will include video tributes, recitations, music, and a moving candle lighting ceremony with representatives from each American conflict, beginning with World War II lighting a candle for the fallen service members of those conflicts.
The Military Heritage Museum is at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.militaryheritagemuseum.org or call 941-575-9002.
Laishley ParkThe Punta Gorda Rotary Club will host the Healing Field of Honor over Memorial Day weekend in Laishley Park, Punta Gorda. The event will display as many as 1,000 U.S. flags waving atop 8-foot poles as a tribute to first responders, nurses and doctors, and the men and women who have served or are serving in the military.If you would like to let The Daily Sun know about your Memorial Day service, please send an email with the time, date, place and any pertinent information to newstips@yoursun.com.
