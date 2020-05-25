VENICE - Among the small ceremonies and remembrances on Memorial Day 2020 was a visit to Heritage Park in Venice. 

Catie Chrisco, a Marine veteran, brought her daughters, Hannah Rose and Hailey Dawn, to the park on Memorial Day during a walk in Venice. 

The family, residents of Wallace, North Carolina, were in Venice to visit Chrisco's parents Dominick DePolo Jr. and Gloria DePolo. 

Gloria DePolo noted she and her husband were both Navy veterans; she served for 10 years as a corpsman. Dominick DePolo Jr. was an officer who served during Operation Desert Storm in Saudi Arabia. 

Catie Chrisco showed her children each of the emblems of the military service at Heritage Park, noting which service family members had served in through the years. 

