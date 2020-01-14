Just 19 years young, “Menopause the Musical” may not have reached the age when women go through “The Change” but that doesn’t keep this show from continuing to entertain millions of women — and men — all over the world.
At Saturday night’s performance, the man seated in the front row on the aisle at stage right was entertained more than most by cast members who stepped off the stage to deliver the action right into the laps of an adoring audience.
And at the end, plenty of women took advantage of being invited up onto the stage to dance with the cast and enjoy just a bit more of the music that makes this who.
All the music is familiar. Songs like “Chain of Fools,” “I heard it Through the Grapevine,” “A Sign of the Times” and “Stayin’ Alive.”
The big difference is the words which have been changed wot fit the these of these show about four women who meet at a lingerie counter in Bloomingdales and go on to form one of the most entertaining bonds in female-friendly history.
“What’s Love Got to Do With it?” anyway.
Taking advantage of every bit of humor in this hilarious and seemingly ageless show was director Allan Kollar whose own gift of humor is a perfect match for such a show.
That he had four talented females easily up to the task makes for an entertaining 90 minutes of mirth and merriment with liberal doses of zaniness.
Monica J. Palmer (Professional Woman) and Nancy Slusser (Iowa Housewife) appear courtesy of Actors Equity Association.
Kim Kollar as an aging soap star and Colleen Sudduth Buchmeier make for as strong a cast as I have seen in several versions of this show on both amateur and professional stages.
No pebble of humor is left unturned which makes for a happy night of theater.
That it comes on the heels of the announcement of the $1 million challenge gift by William J. Jervey, certainly gives Venice Theatre staff, volunteers, friends and patrons plenty to smile about.
So does yet another wonderful set by Tim Wisgerhof, music direction by Peter Madpak and stage management by Jasmine Deal who has plenty of props and such to move on and off the stage through the 90-minute show. There is no intermission nor should there be for that would break the flow.
“Menopause the Musical” continues through Feb. 2 on the theater’s main stage, 140 W. Tampa Ave. at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday evenings and at 2 p.m Sunday matinees. For tickets call the box office at 941-488-1115 or visit venicestage.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.