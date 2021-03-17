World travelers can enjoy a little bit of Europe at the monthly Venice Mercato described as a Euro Style Flea Market.
Vendors showcase rustic, shabby chic, farm and coastal furnishings. There are delicious candles and pet treats. Often authors are on hand signing books and talking about their adventures.
There is a chance to meet local artists like Maggie Graham from Michigan. Her paintings and cards are also on sale at various shops in town and the Venice Art Center.
On Saturdays, enjoy the Groovy Grill Bus for lunch. The Venice Mercato is open the last Saturday and Sunday of the month on 607 Spur St. — from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday.
Happy St. Patrick’s Day
Remembering a fun time in Venice when the town celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a festive downtown parade. Venice Ave was lined with hundreds dressed in green shirts, hats and shamrocks. Faux leprechauns were everywhere. Most people waved Irish and American flags.St. Patrick led the parade.
After the parade folks gathered at the Venice Community Center for corned beef and cabbage and beer including some green. There was plenty of music and Irish dancers.
It’s great to look back and celebrate Venice History. Erin Go Brough.
Save the date
The Grace United Quilters invite the community to a Saturday morning Quilt Show and Sale. It takes place from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 with the group showing and selling the fruits of their labor.
Venice High sports
Be sure to check out the Venice High School home page for information about Venice volleyball and baseball games. You can also get information on the Venice Gondolier sports pages. It’s fun to cheer for the Venice Indians.
Some of our best
The special people of the week are the Vendors and shoppers at the Venice Mercato. When locals and visitors are looking for fun things to do on weekends, the Venice Mercato is a perfect place. Vendors are friendly and like to talk about their wares.
The group seems like a happy family as there is always laughter and friendly talk. Many of the vendors are teachers and offer suggestions for classes. It could be a good time to discover hidden talents.
Shoppers like to browse. At the Mercato no one seems in a hurry. The Venice Mercato shoppers and vendors are a group that make Venice a great place to live.
