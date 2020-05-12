VENICE — Almost as quickly as it arose, an idea to expand outdoor restaurant seating along West Venice Avenue was discarded for a lack of support among the businesses.
Now they'll get to weigh in on an alternative plan.
The original suggestion from former City Council Member Ed Taylor was to close the eastbound lanes of West Venice Avenue and let restaurants use the roadway to offer or expand outdoor dining.
Emails to the mayor and City Council were heavily in favor of the idea but when the city surveyed downtown business owners 65% were against it.
The loss of parking was a major concern, along with the impact on carry-out service and the ability to make, and receive, deliveries. Maintaining safe traffic flow was a worry as well.
The results of the survey were a "pretty strong message," said Vice Mayor Chuck Newsom, to whom Taylor had proposed the idea.
"The suggestion was made to help the businesses, not make it worse," he said at Tuesday's meeting.
In addition, City Manager Ed Lavallee said the police, fire and Public Works departments had analyzed both a one-lane and a two-lane closure and concluded that just roping off the street would be insufficient, especially if one lane were left open.
The city would have to use water-filled barricades to protect diners and avoid damaging the road, he said, with enough of them to cover from Harbor Drive to U.S. 41 costing $14,000.
Concrete ones would be cheaper, he said, but would harm the road, which was just rebuilt last year.
Plan B
Lavallee said there was solidarity among the businesses, with the ones supporting closing the street saying that it should happen only if it didn't hurt anyone.
In that spirit, the businesses are going to be asked what they think about a change to the current city code provision that allows a business to use the sidewalk in front of one adjoining business - with consent.
Allowing a business to expand in two directions would give restaurants more outdoor seating, which is only under a restriction that tables be at least 6 feet apart. Indoor seating is limited to 25% of the restaurant's capacity.
Lavallee said he and Mayor Ron Feinsod had walked the length of West Venice Avenue on Monday to check table spacing and found all the restaurants that were open had their tables at least 6 feet apart with enough room for pedestrians to maintain social distance.
Also, he said, restaurants have enough businesses between them that there would be no conflict if each got permission to put tables in front of the businesses on either side of them.
Those other businesses might want to use more sidewalk too, though, so another survey is needed.
Businesses along West Miami and West Tampa avenues might be able to take advantage of the change as well, when they wouldn't have benefited from closing West Venice Avenue, as Council Member Rich Cautero noted.
By consensus, the Council members agreed that if there's support for the code change they'll hold a special meeting to vote on it.
Cautero said that even with restaurants following the rules there's still an element of personal responsibility involved.
"If anyone feels uncomfortable with a particular activity, then they shouldn't participate," he said.
