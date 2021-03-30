Kearney Moving and Storage moved 25 seahorses and 25 mermaids into Venice Art Center last week.
It’s the start of a bigger invasion to come as the Venice Art Center prepares an invasion of downtown Venice with more sea creatures in its third public art project.
Each will become a one of a kind-hand-decorated sculpture that will eventually reside in someone’s home or office, next to a swimming pool, at a camp in Pennsylvania or to keep company with Elvis Piggsley, the top money maker from the center’s first such project back in 2004-05.
Why pigs? was the question and “pigment” was the most often uttered response — joining the pigs to the art center’s painters who use “pigment.” Sure it was a stretch but when all those decorated pigs were placed all over the Venice area, people fell in love with them.
By the time they were sold at auction at the Venice Yacht Club, they were adopted at prices ranging up to $7,800 for Elvis Piggsley who was then trucked off to its new home in Ohio.
A buy from Pennsylvania bought several for his campground and then returned eight years later to buy more critters in the center second such event, Sea Venice, in 2012-14.
Again he bought several critters for his camp. I was seated at his table and caught up in his enthusiasm for the wonderful creatures. Again there were many critters who sold at prices generally in the $4,000 and $5,000 range with a few at lower prices and several more at even higher prices.
The Venice High School “Indian” pig still resides outside facing the Boone Law Firm on Avenida del Circo and thanks to its excellent paint job by members of the Venice High School Interact Club and Electrobake finish, it looks as good as new.
I still remember the day an tearful lady walked into the Gondolier offices because she had lost her camera after taking photos of all 40 photos. Whatever the value of the camera, that number paled in comparison to the thought of tracking down every one of the pigs once more.
We never did hear if she ever found her camera but we could certainly feel her pain that day. All these years later, I still feel sad for her.
There were 40 pigs that first year and as I remember the Art Center made about $250,000 on the deal.
As beautiful as is downtown Venice these days, mermaids and sea horses should add a colorful finishing touch and this time, they will be display for a longer time.
Artist are paid $700 to decorate. That money and the cost of the bare statues is paid for by sponsors who pay from $2,500 to $25,000.
The Poseidon level, at $25,000, gets first choice of the artist, 10 VIP tickets for each special event that is part of FantaSea, a sculpture and more. FantaSea will continue for about two years ending with a parade and final wrap party where the statues will be auctioned to their new owners.
I wonder how many will be decorated in a floral theme to coordinate with what Venice Area Beautification members have done and continue to do for this city. That no longer “little” project was created by former Gondolier Publisher Bob Vedder.
He created the first hanging planters and watered them daily in the wee small hours of the morning and has stayed on to chair the project which is now under the wings of Venice Area Beautification, Inc. A well-deserved plaque was unveiled at Centennial Park earlier this month to honor Vedder.
The new owners of the Gondolier are continuing their allegiance to the city and its residents by acting as media sponsor for FantaSea Venice and becoming involved in several various organizations.
Mike Moffatt has been selected to transform one of the sea horses into the Gondolier representative. Our first was the Town Squeeler in 2005 and our second was a Gondolier in black and white shirt and all. Watch for our sea horse and its transformation.
We promise to keep you informed.
