Merry Christmas.
Thanks to Monty Andrews, Jim Nickell, Paul Bowers, Gene Lodge, Larry and Tracy Ivey, Venice received a lovely Christmas present this year.
People were wondering what happened to the lighted animals that were usually on display at Venice City Hall for several years. The sculptures were made by Venice resident George Hakkio and donated to the city by his family after George’s passing.
Sadly, the figures were in disrepair and were banished to the Island of the Misfit Toys. We remember that Christmas special. Monty and his crew rediscovered the wire sculptures and five of the animals and the candy cane were saved and are on display at Blalock Park.
Look carefully and find the alligator, gorilla, deer, turtle and the flamingo along with the candy cane. The flamingo owes its life to Tracy Ivey who refused to let it go. She purchased bright pink lights and with some help brought it to life. She named her friend Fa La La. Check it out and feel the love.
Angel wings
Rarely a day went by during the last few weeks that a group wasn’t giving away bikes, toys, gifts for seniors and having parties to celebrate this season.
Choirs filled our hearts with song. If it’s true everytime a bell rings an angel gets its wings, Venice surely has the greatest heavenly population.
The Chabat of Venice invites the community to their Hanukkah Celebration at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29 at Centennial Park. There will be music, food and the lighting of the Menorah.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Jan Lugar, chairperson of the annual tree lighting at Blalock Park. Jan is one of the people who lives the Christmas spirit every day.
In addition to the monumental task of coordinating the tree lighting, she recently spent the morning with other Venice Sertoma members at the Breakfast with Santa. Jan was in charge of printing Santa pictures.
Jan is a Venice High alumna who takes part is promoting VHS activities including the All Class reunion. Jan is a great friend and enjoys fun times with her friends from the Class of ’73 who provided and served the cookies at the tree lighting.
Jan is fun and kind and has a warm welcoming spirit. She is one of the women who make Venice a great place to live.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.