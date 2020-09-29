PHOTO PROVIDED BY JESSICA KERR

Brooklynn Kerr, 7, and her family were enjoying the sands of Manasota Key on Friday while a family of dolphins jumped from the waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Her mother, Jessica, took a photo as Brooklynn watched three dolphins jump at once. The Kerr family is from the East Coast of Florida, but comes to the Venice and Englewood area once a year to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico.

Every week, the Gondolier highlights some of the best locally submitted in the Our Town section. Have a great photo you’d like to share? Send them to scott.lawson@yoursun.com or kcool@venice gondolier.com.

